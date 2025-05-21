Alberto Costa only arrived at Juventus during the January transfer window, yet reports are already linking him with a potential departure from the club. Despite a slow start to life in Turin, the defender has shown notable improvement under Igor Tudor and is now beginning to make a significant impact on the team.

Initially, Costa appeared to be below the level required to represent the Bianconeri, with early performances suggesting he might not be suited to the demands of top-flight Italian football. However, over the last few matches, his form has improved considerably. Gaining regular minutes under Tudor, Costa has developed into a reliable presence in defence and has become one of the team’s standout performers in recent fixtures.

Strong Form Draws External Interest

Given his recent resurgence, it would seem logical for Juventus to retain Costa for a full season and allow him to continue his development in a stable environment. His performances suggest he has the potential to become an important member of the squad moving forward. Nonetheless, growing interest from other clubs may complicate that plan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Costa has attracted attention from Premier League side Brighton, among other European clubs. These developments have sparked speculation that Juventus may consider parting ways with the defender if a suitable offer arrives. While the club may prefer to keep him, financial and strategic considerations could influence their decision.

Alberto Costa at J|Medical Centre (Getty Images)

Juventus Face Dilemma Over Defender’s Future

Costa’s consistent improvement has not gone unnoticed, and there is a sense that he could offer even greater value if allowed to remain in Turin for another season. His composure, adaptability and recent form make him a player worth nurturing further. However, the reality of modern football often forces clubs to consider offers that may be too good to refuse.

For Costa himself, remaining with Juventus for at least one full campaign may be the ideal scenario. The defender is now playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and has earned the trust of his manager. Whether Juventus opt to cash in or commit to his development, his future will undoubtedly be one to watch as the summer transfer window approaches.