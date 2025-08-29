Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are set to continue their association, as it has become clear that the striker will remain at the club for the current season. Vlahovic has long been one of the key figures at the Allianz Stadium, but he struggled last season and lost his place in the first team.

The club had explored the possibility of selling him during this transfer window, primarily because his contract is due to expire next summer. Juventus were determined not to risk losing him for free and considered the striker one of the players through whom they could generate significant revenue if an appropriate offer arrived.

Vlahovic Likely to Stay

With only a few days remaining before the transfer window closes, it now appears that Vlahovic will remain in Turin, and the club will not actively push for his departure unless an unexpected, high-value bid is submitted. This decision allows Juventus to maintain continuity in their squad while retaining a player of considerable potential and proven ability.

His continued presence also raises the possibility of a longer-term commitment. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Damien Comolli, Juventus’ sporting director, is reportedly planning to offer Vlahovic a new contract once the season concludes. Such a move would aim to secure the striker’s services beyond the current campaign and ensure that the club retains a valuable asset.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Planning for the Future

Vlahovic’s form will likely play a pivotal role in determining whether a new contract is offered. Should he continue to perform at a high level, Juventus may move quickly to finalise an extension, reflecting both his potential contribution on the pitch and his strategic value to the club.

For Juventus, retaining Vlahovic ensures stability in attack while also providing the option of a future transfer should circumstances change. The club’s approach balances immediate performance needs with long-term planning, demonstrating its commitment to managing key players carefully. If he maintains his current trajectory, offering a new deal would represent a sensible decision both for the player and for the club’s ambitions in domestic and European competitions.