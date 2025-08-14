Juventus are expected to introduce some changes to the middle of the park, as Douglas Luiz could make way for Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian from the Villans last summer by splashing almost €50 million, including the services of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior who went in the opposite direction.

Sadly for the 27-year-old, he endured what was arguably the most difficult year of his career, while encountering personal issues. The midfielder struggled to remain fit, and wasn’t able to showcase any of the brilliant displays he used to produce on a regular basis during his five-year spell in Birmingham.

Douglas Luiz linked with Premier League return

Luiz has been tipped to return to the Premier League after being omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans. Nottingham Forest and Everton emerged as the favourites to land him, but talks have seemingly stalled in recent days.

Nevertheless, Juventus are still hoping to offload the Man City youth product and make room for a new arrival.

According to sources close to Juve FC, Luiz’s replacement could be none other than his former Aston Villa teammate, Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The Belgian has been linked with the Bianconeri in the past, but a move never materialised. The midfielder started his career at Anderlecht, and then had impressive stints at Monaco and Leicester City, before signing for the Villans as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Juventus eyeing a move for Youri Tielemans

Tielemans played alongside Luiz during the memorable 2023/24 campaign, as the two midfielders struck a superb partnership (alongside Boubabacar Kamara). The Belgium international had also tipped Luiz to overcome his early Juventus struggles and prove his worth, but his prediction wasn’t fulfilled, at least not last season.

For their part, Aston Villa aren’t keen to sign the 28-year-old this summer, as they consider him an integral member of Unai Emery’s squad. In any case, they surely won’t listen to any offers below €40 million.

The same sources also reveal that Juventus are keeping an eye on Fenerbahce’s enforcer Sofyan Amrabat, while identifying Weston McKennie as another midfielder who could make way for a new arrival.