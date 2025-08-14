Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti picked up an injury during the ‘family’ friendly against Juventus Next Gen on Wednesday evening.

The traditional pre-season fixture between the senior squad and the second team used to take place at the Agnelli family’s estate at Villar Perosa. But in recent years, it has been relocated to the Allianz Stadium, giving the opportunity for more supporters to attend the event.

As usual, the seniors prevailed over the aspiring youngsters. Ironically, Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic, two players who have famously been placed on the transfer list, were the authors of the 2-0 win.

Fabio Miretti sustains a knock in Juventus friendly

The contest ended prematurely, as the fans, loyal to tradition, merrily invaded the pitch in the 52nd minute, and crowded their beloved players.

However, the mood wasn’t completely celebratory. For instance, Dusan Vlahovic was jeered by the supporters who want him gone.

Moreover, Fabio Miretti suffered an injury at the end of the first half, and had to be replaced by Jonas Rouhi.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old started as an attacking midfielder alongside Luiz, and was enjoying an impressive outing prior to the incident.

According to IlBianconero, Miretti suffered a thigh injury and is now expected to undergo the necessary clinical tests at J|Medical Centre to determine the extent of the knock.

In the meantime, the midfielder’s potential transfer to Napoli rests in the balance.

Napoli waiting to learn Miretti’s fate

The Partenopei have been negotiating a deal for the Juventus youth product for several weeks now, but have been unwilling to meet the Old Lady’s asking price set at €18-20 million.

The Italian champions are certainly awaiting the results of the medical tests with great anticipation, as a serious injury would certainly rule out a transfer.

Napoli have recently opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring back Eljif Elmas. The North Macedonian is a versatile player who can play as a midfielder or a winger, so he could be an alternative to Miretti.