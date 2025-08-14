After securing an agreement in principle with Matt O’Riley, Juventus are now working on striking a deal with Brighton.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign at least one new midfielder before the end of the month, albeit this also hinges on the potential departures of Douglas Luiz, Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti.

Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto had initially identified Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand as their preferred profile for the role. However, the Portuguese giants are looking to collect a transfer fee north of €50 million, a figure that scared away the Old Lady.

Matt O’Riley is now a priority for Juventus

In recent days, O’Riley emerged as the club’s new No.1 target, especially due to his more affordable price. The 24-year-old could be available for €30 million, a figure that Juventus should be able to forge.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Serie A giants have found an agreement in principle with the player and his entourage on personal terms. Therefore, Juve must now negotiate a deal with Brighton.

Matt O’Riley (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are hoping to sign O’Riley on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, rather than completing a permanent transfer this summer.

The pink newspaper reveals that Juventus are optimistic about their chances, but they must also offload players as soon as possible to make room for the Brighton star.

Juventus ask Brighton for a loan formula

O’Riley is a Denmark international of English origins. He was born in London and started his career at Fulham, but was eventually released in the summer of 2020.

After a career break, he bounced back with a spell at MK Dons, before rising to prominence during his time at Celtic, which earned him a €25m move to Brighton last summer.

The Dane can play either as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, which means he’d be able to cover multiple roles in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.