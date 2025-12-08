Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti admitted Napoli were the better side on Sunday in his small talk with his counterpart, Antonio Conte.

The two Italians are some of the most accomplished managers in the current era. However, they had never crossed paths in an official contest before this weekend’s clash at the Stadio Maradona.

This was also a special occasion for both men, as Spalletti made his first return to Naples as an opponent since guiding the club towards their first Scudetto title in 33 years, while Conte is a former Juventus captain and manager, who rejected the opportunity to rejoin the club in the summer in favour of staying with the Partenopei.

Luciano Spalletti made an admission to Antonio Conte at full-time

On Sunday, Conte had the last laugh, beating his former employers by two goals to one thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s brace.

In addition to the disappointing result, Spalletti was also chastised by the media for his team’s shambolic display, and his baffling decisions, whether in the starting lineup or during the course of the match

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

As per custom, the two managers shared a brief exchange at the final whistle, and the cameras were able to catch what Spalletti had told his opposite number.

“Congratulations. Boy, did you (Napoli) run hard!” said the Juventus boss as reported by IlBianconero.

Napoli dominated the action against Juventus

This lighthearted comment entailed a genuine admission from Spalletti, who conceded that his side wasn’t able to cope with Napoli’s superior pace.

The Bianconeri were hoping to capitalise on Napoli’s midfield crisis by loading the middle of the park and creating a numerical advantage, but they were second to almost every ball.

At this stage, Juve’s Spalletti remains a work in progress, but the club’s dire need for quality additions was on display once more, as the current Juventus crop wasn’t able to handle a makeshift Napoli side.