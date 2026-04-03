Juventus face Genoa in Serie A on Monday in a match that appears crucial for the Bianconeri as they aim to secure a top-four finish. While Juventus are widely expected to win, the fixture will require focus and effort, as football rarely guarantees results before the final whistle. The team must continue their strong form at the Allianz Stadium to maximise their chances of success in the closing stages of the season.

Juventus have only a few matches remaining, and each game represents an opportunity to strengthen their position in the league. Genoa, although considered underdogs, is unlikely to make the contest straightforward. Juventus must maintain intensity and discipline throughout, ensuring they convert possession into clear scoring chances while avoiding lapses at the back.

Spalletti Faces Selection Decisions

Luciano Spalletti will need his top players available for the encounter, with multiple attacking options to consider. According to Tuttojuve, Dusan Vlahovic is now available to start, joining Jonathan David, Lois Openda, Jeremie Boga, and Arkadiusz Milik as potential striker choices. Spalletti must balance form, fitness, and tactical considerations to field a team capable of securing all three points.

Importance of the Fixture

The match holds added significance as Juventus attempts to consolidate its top-four standing ahead of the season’s conclusion. Genoa will be motivated to claim a positive result, making the fixture a competitive test despite the perceived gap between the teams. Both sides have had the benefit of the international break to recover and prepare, and Juventus will need to demonstrate cohesion and sharpness to overcome their opponents. The game represents a key opportunity for Spalletti’s squad to maintain momentum and strengthen their position in Serie A.