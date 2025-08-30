Andrea Cambiaso is set to miss Juventus’ upcoming fixture against Genoa after receiving a red card in the recent match against Parma. His dismissal was undoubtedly a setback for the Bianconeri, yet the team demonstrated resilience and quality by still managing to secure victory. Despite that success, the absence of Cambiaso in the next matches represents a challenge that cannot be overlooked.

In the closing stages of pre-season, Cambiaso delivered a series of impressive performances that highlighted his readiness for the campaign ahead. His form sent a strong signal that he could be trusted to contribute significantly this season and to add further dynamism to the team’s play. Against Parma, prior to being sent off, he had been performing well and looked capable of making an impact. The red card, however, has forced manager Igor Tudor to assess alternatives and consider how best to address the gap in the squad for this weekend’s contest.

Juventus’ Need for Consistency

For Juventus, the opening weeks of the season are regarded as highly significant. Establishing a consistent run of victories early on will be crucial in shaping their long-term ambitions. Success at this stage often serves as a foundation for the momentum required across an entire campaign. The club understands that every result contributes to building confidence, sharpening rhythm, and ensuring the squad remains competitive at the top level.

Genoa are expected to provide a difficult test, as matches between the two sides are rarely straightforward. Nevertheless, Juventus remain considered the stronger team and will approach the match with the belief that they can secure all three points. The task for Tudor lies in selecting a reliable option to cover Cambiaso’s absence and ensuring the balance of the squad is maintained.

(Getty Images)

Kostic as the Favoured Replacement

According to Tuttojuve, Filip Kostic is currently regarded as the leading candidate to fill the role at left back. The report outlines that Kostic’s extensive experience makes him a dependable choice, particularly given his familiarity with the position. His versatility has often been an asset, and his ability to adapt ensures that Juventus can maintain both defensive stability and attacking threat from the left side.

While Cambiaso’s suspension is unfortunate, Juventus possess the depth and tactical flexibility to adjust effectively. Kostic’s potential inclusion demonstrates the squad’s capacity to rely on seasoned professionals who are capable of stepping in seamlessly when called upon. This adaptability may prove decisive not only in the match against Genoa but also in sustaining form across the wider season.