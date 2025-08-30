The biggest transfer question in Turin revolves around whether Randal Kolo Muani will return to Juventus before the closure of the current transfer window. The French forward previously spent the second half of last season in Turin, with his loan spell extended to ensure he could represent the club at the Club World Cup.
During that tournament, Kolo Muani distinguished himself as one of Juventus’ standout performers, a fact which further intensified the club’s desire to secure his services on a longer basis. His contributions at the highest level of competition showcased not only his technical ability but also his adaptability and composure, qualities that have convinced the Juventus hierarchy that he is a player worth retaining.
Juventus’ Determination to Bring Kolo Muani Back
For Juventus, the pursuit of Kolo Muani has been a defining focus of their summer business. The management views him as an essential addition, and considerable effort has been invested in negotiations aimed at bringing him back to the Allianz Stadium. Reports suggest that Kolo Muani himself has not been in discussions with other clubs despite evident interest elsewhere. His clear preference is to return to Turin, a stance that has further fuelled optimism among Juventus supporters that a deal can eventually be finalised.
As the transfer deadline approaches, time remains a pressing factor. With only hours left before the window closes, the margin for negotiation has grown increasingly narrow. Completing a deal of such magnitude within these constraints presents obvious challenges. Nevertheless, Juventus remain committed to pursuing every possible avenue to finalise an agreement.
Progress in Negotiations with PSG
According to Tuttojuve, there are still differences between the loan arrangement that Paris Saint-Germain prefers and the formula being proposed by Juventus. Despite these complications, the overall sentiment reported is that an agreement is expected to be reached before the transfer window shuts.
The situation reflects Juventus’ determination to act decisively in the market while balancing the financial and strategic demands of such a deal. For the fans and for the club, Kolo Muani is seen as more than just a potential signing. As stated, he is now viewed as “one of our own” and there is a strong sense that Juventus must make every effort to bring him back from PSG. The coming hours will therefore be critical in determining whether this high-profile pursuit reaches a successful conclusion.
I don’t see any chance of anything in the remaining 2 days. The midfield hasn’t been strengthened and I would also be surprised if the Muani case is resolved and we don’t have to watch the clown Vlahovic stumble for 12 million, when David isn’t playing. And I doubt he’ll score as many goals as millions he’s getting this year.
Anyway, regarding the Muani case, on the one hand, P$G is asking too much for a player who failed at their place, it’s ridiculous that they want to recoup their own money splurge on Juventus. If Juventus Muani didn’t play in Turin, Muani would be sitting on the bench in Paris with 0 goals scored.
On the other hand, I don’t know how the management came up with this salary of 7-8 million like Vlahovic’s. Muani had a good season, okay, but first he should have a few 20+ goal seasons before they talk about such amounts. If they wanted to put pressure on P$G to make Muani reject all other clubs because of the big money, it didn’t work. If Juventus had been the selling club, it would have worked. Sorry, that’s the situation.