The biggest transfer question in Turin revolves around whether Randal Kolo Muani will return to Juventus before the closure of the current transfer window. The French forward previously spent the second half of last season in Turin, with his loan spell extended to ensure he could represent the club at the Club World Cup.

During that tournament, Kolo Muani distinguished himself as one of Juventus’ standout performers, a fact which further intensified the club’s desire to secure his services on a longer basis. His contributions at the highest level of competition showcased not only his technical ability but also his adaptability and composure, qualities that have convinced the Juventus hierarchy that he is a player worth retaining.

Juventus’ Determination to Bring Kolo Muani Back

For Juventus, the pursuit of Kolo Muani has been a defining focus of their summer business. The management views him as an essential addition, and considerable effort has been invested in negotiations aimed at bringing him back to the Allianz Stadium. Reports suggest that Kolo Muani himself has not been in discussions with other clubs despite evident interest elsewhere. His clear preference is to return to Turin, a stance that has further fuelled optimism among Juventus supporters that a deal can eventually be finalised.

As the transfer deadline approaches, time remains a pressing factor. With only hours left before the window closes, the margin for negotiation has grown increasingly narrow. Completing a deal of such magnitude within these constraints presents obvious challenges. Nevertheless, Juventus remain committed to pursuing every possible avenue to finalise an agreement.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Progress in Negotiations with PSG

According to Tuttojuve, there are still differences between the loan arrangement that Paris Saint-Germain prefers and the formula being proposed by Juventus. Despite these complications, the overall sentiment reported is that an agreement is expected to be reached before the transfer window shuts.

The situation reflects Juventus’ determination to act decisively in the market while balancing the financial and strategic demands of such a deal. For the fans and for the club, Kolo Muani is seen as more than just a potential signing. As stated, he is now viewed as “one of our own” and there is a strong sense that Juventus must make every effort to bring him back from PSG. The coming hours will therefore be critical in determining whether this high-profile pursuit reaches a successful conclusion.