Juventus are working to make Randal Kolo Muani’s wishes a reality after the forward made it clear that the Bianconeri are the only club he wants to join in this transfer window. The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan in Turin, impressing with his performances and quickly establishing himself as a valuable addition to the squad. His impact has convinced Juventus to pursue a permanent deal, with the club considering him one of their most important targets.

Interest in Kolo Muani has been strong across Europe, with several clubs attempting to secure his services in recent weeks. However, the player’s determination to return to Turin has given Juventus confidence throughout negotiations. His clear preference for the move has also shaped the club’s strategy, as they believed this would make striking an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain more straightforward.

Lengthy Negotiations with PSG

Despite weeks of discussions, negotiations with PSG have proven more complex than Juventus initially anticipated. The Ligue 1 side has been firm in their valuation, demanding more than what Juventus were prepared to pay. While the Bianconeri had expected the player’s desire to join them to ease the process, the talks have dragged on, with the close of the transfer window now rapidly approaching.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have responded by improving its offer in an effort to break the deadlock. The report states that the Italian club are now willing to pay a €10 million loan fee immediately, followed by an obligation to purchase the striker for €50 million next summer. This structured deal reflects Juventus’ financial considerations while also addressing PSG’s demands for a significant return on the player.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A Race Against Time

For Juventus, completing this transfer is about more than just strengthening their attack; it is also about rewarding Kolo Muani’s loyalty and determination to return. The striker has waited patiently for the deal to be concluded, despite approaches from other clubs, and the Bianconeri are eager to finalise the move in recognition of that commitment.

With only a few days remaining in the window, Juventus must now push to close the agreement and secure a player they view as central to their long-term project. If successful, Kolo Muani’s dream of returning to Turin will become a reality, and the Bianconeri will have secured one of their most significant signings of the summer.