AC Milan’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic is no secret, and the Serbian striker is reportedly eager to make the move to San Siro before the close of the transfer window. For Juventus, however, time is running out. The Bianconeri have identified Vlahovic as one of the players they must sell this summer in order to reshape their squad and reduce their wage bill, but negotiations have progressed more slowly than the club had hoped.

With the window set to close in just a few days, Juventus are under pressure to find a solution. Should a deal fail to materialise, the 25-year-old could remain in Turin and see out his lucrative contract at the Allianz Stadium. That is not an outcome Juventus are keen on, particularly as they look to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Milan Weighing a Swap Solution

AC Milan’s admiration for Vlahovic has been consistent throughout the summer, yet financial limitations make a straight cash purchase difficult. As a result, both clubs are exploring the possibility of a swap deal. Reports suggest that Juventus are interested in Alexis Saelemaekers, a player recently linked with a move away from Milan and someone new manager Igor Tudor is said to rate highly.

Such an arrangement could unlock the negotiations, offering Milan a proven goalscorer while Juventus gain a versatile midfielder who fits Tudor’s system. For Milan, a striker of Vlahovic’s calibre would significantly strengthen their attacking options, particularly after their failed attempt to bring in Victor Boniface earlier in the window.

Capuano: Milan Would Be the Winners

Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano believes that Milan would be the clear winner if the proposed swap were to take place. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked:

“Forgetting all the financial issues for a moment and focusing on the technical ones and the potential impact on the season, a swap between Vlahovic and Saelemaekers would be a huge gain for Milan. Not Juventus.”

For Juventus, the priority remains finding a way to offload Vlahovic before the deadline. Whether through a cash deal or a swap arrangement, the club is determined to remove his wages from the books and move forward with a more sustainable squad. The coming days will prove decisive, as both Milan and Juventus look to make a bold move before the market shuts.