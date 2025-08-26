Juventus are prepared to soften their stance in negotiations as they look to facilitate Nicolas Gonzalez’s potential move to Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes. The attacker has been highlighted as one of the players who could leave Turin this summer, with the club eager to reshape their forward line and create space for reinforcements.

Gonzalez joined Juventus with expectations that he would become a decisive figure in the final third, but his output has fallen short of what the Bianconeri demand from a leading attacker. While he has been a regular presence in the squad, the lack of goals and assists has reduced his influence, leading to the decision that now is the right time for both parties to part ways. Juventus are determined to reach a conclusion before the market shuts, and they believe Atletico Madrid could be the right destination.

Atletico Madrid’s Interest and Player’s Stance

For Gonzalez, the prospect of moving to Spain is highly attractive. The chance to play under Diego Simeone, in a system that often rewards intensity and versatility, fits well with his style of play. Sources close to the situation suggest Gonzalez has been enthusiastic about the move since Atletico expressed interest, and his desire to join has helped drive negotiations forward.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are willing to reduce its asking price to speed up an agreement. The Bianconeri, however, are clear that they want a straightforward financial transaction rather than a swap deal involving players from Atletico’s squad. This insistence reflects their focus on securing immediate funds that could then be reinvested in the search for a new attacker.

Importance of Timing for Juventus

Timing is a critical factor in these talks. With the transfer window rapidly approaching its deadline, Juventus are keen to finalise Gonzalez’s departure quickly so they can identify and pursue a suitable replacement. A delayed resolution could leave the club short of options in attack, which is why there is urgency in discussions with Atletico Madrid.

For Gonzalez, the move would represent a fresh start in a new league and a chance to reignite his career in one of Europe’s most competitive environments. For Juventus, it would free up wages, bring in transfer funds, and open the door to reinforcing their forward line. Over the coming days, both clubs will work to bridge the remaining gap and determine whether the deal can be pushed over the line in time.