Lille are determined to retain Edon Zhegrova for the remainder of the season, even though doing so carries the risk of losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

The winger has attracted significant interest, with Juventus among the clubs eager to secure his services during the current transfer window. Reports suggest that Zhegrova is open to the move, while Juventus view him as a player capable of strengthening their squad. Their pursuit, however, is said to hinge on the potential sale of Nicolas Gonzalez, which could free up the necessary resources to make a formal approach.

Juventus Interest Meets Lille’s Resistance

Juventus consider Zhegrova an ideal candidate to improve their attacking options and remains hopeful that negotiations could develop in the coming days. Given that his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, many would expect Lille to accept an offer now rather than risk losing him without compensation.

However, the French club appears unwilling to part ways with one of their most important players at such a crucial stage of the campaign. Despite the financial implications, Lille are prioritising their on-field competitiveness and seem prepared to accept the possibility of losing him for nothing.

This stance is not unprecedented. Lille previously saw Jonathan David depart for Juventus as a free agent, yet they seem ready to adopt a similar approach with Zhegrova, underlining the value they place on his contributions to the team in the immediate term.

Lille’s Position on Zhegrova

Speaking on the situation, club president Olivier Létang made Lille’s perspective clear. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“We know there’s that risk, but we want to keep Zhegrova.”

His statement emphasises Lille’s commitment to retaining the winger’s influence, even if it ultimately comes at a cost.

For Juventus, Zhegrova remains a desirable addition, but as matters stand, the possibility of concluding a deal in this transfer window looks uncertain. While he could add notable quality to their squad, the decision rests firmly with Lille, who appear determined to keep the player for at least the remainder of the season.