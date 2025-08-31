TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus is shown a red card by referee Matteo Marcenaro during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, Juventus will play their first away fixture of the Serie A season, as they take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The match kicks off at 18:30 CET.

After winning the opening-day contest against Parma by two unanswered goals, Igor Tudor will be looking to maintain the same starting lineup.

Jonathan David, who broke the deadlock on his club debut, will once again spearhead the charge, keeping fellow opening-day goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic on the bench.

The Canadian bomber will be supported by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz. The latter was chosen as the MVP against Parma after producing the assists for both goals.

How Juventus will line up against Genoa

In the middle of the park, club captain Manuel Locatelli should combine with Khephren Thuram, even though Teun Koopmeiners has been pushing for a starting berth.

Gleison Bremer will be marshalling the backline, playing in between Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly, with Michele Di Gregorio in goal. Pierre Kalulu should be favoured over Joao Mario in the right wingback slot after competently filling in this role.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, Tudor will be forced to make at least one change to the lineup, as Andrea Cambiaso saw red in the final minutes against Parma. The left-back lost his cool and elbowed his opponent in the face, earning himself a two-match ban.

At this stage, Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport both consider Filip Kostic the favourite to replace the Italy international. However, the pink newspaper leaves a 45% chance for Weston McKennie to get the nod, suggesting that Tudor has yet to make a definitive decision on this particular duel.

Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Leali; Sabelli, Ostigard, Vazquez, Martin; Frendrup, Masini; Norton-Cuffy, Carboni (Malinovskyi), Stanciu; Colombo.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic (McKennie); Conceicao, Yildiz; David