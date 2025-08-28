Several sources in the Italian media believe that Juventus will indeed bring back Randal Kolo Muani, but this will be the club’s most costly operation in years.

Last season, the Frenchman became an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain, as Luis Enrique no longer wanted to rely on his services. Therefore, he ended up joining the Bianconeri on a dry loan in January.

While the original agreement expired in June, Juve and the striker have been keen to extend their collaboration. As for PSG, they’re also in favour of the deal, as the player remains unwanted in the French capital. However, they haven’t exactly facilitated the Old Lady’s mission.

Juventus finally reach an agreement with PSG for Kolo Muani?

The two clubs have been trying to reach a solution for months now, but the white smoke has yet to emerge. In recent weeks, the European champions had reportedly raised their asking price to €70 million, a figure that the Bianconeri cannot afford.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the two parties have found a compromise, and they’re now ironing out the remains details in their accord. Kolo Muani is thus expected to join Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy for a package worth €60 million.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the France international will also command a hefty salary. He’s expected to earn €8 million as yearly net wages.

Kolo Muani’s Juventus return won’t come cheap

The pink newspaper notes that this figure will represent a comprehensive burden to the club’s accounts, adding to Dusan Vlahovic’s astronomical €12 million per year.

Nevertheless, the Juventus top brass are still hoping to offload the Serbian striker before the end of the summer.

Milan have recently revived their interest in the 25-year-old, and a reunion with Max Allegri appears to be the most plausible solution at the moment.