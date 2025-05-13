Juventus remain determined to complete a move for Victor Osimhen as they look to reshape their attacking options this summer. The Nigerian striker is widely regarded as the most likely candidate to lead the line for the Bianconeri next season, following what is expected to be the departure of Dusan Vlahovic.

Osimhen has been in excellent form during his loan spell at Galatasaray from Napoli, and his performances could see him finish the season with both the league title and the top scorer award. His track record across top European leagues in Belgium, France, Italy and Turkiye makes him one of the most proven forwards available on the market.

Juventus Prepare for a Summer Overhaul

Juventus have identified the need to bring in a world-class striker to replace Vlahovic, who has struggled for form throughout the current campaign. Unless the Serbian signs a new contract, his departure appears inevitable, prompting the club to accelerate its pursuit of Osimhen.

The club aims to finalise the deal once the season concludes, although acquiring the Nigerian international will not be straightforward. Osimhen reportedly has a release clause worth 75 million euros, but this figure applies only to foreign clubs. Napoli, aware of Juventus’ interest, is expected to demand a higher fee from a direct rival within Serie A.

Financial Strategy Under Scrutiny

The potential cost of signing Osimhen has sparked debate, with some believing Juventus could be forced to pay close to 100 million euros to secure his services. Massimiliano Nerozzi addressed the situation and offered a critical view of such a valuation. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he remarked, “The same goes for Osimhen: I would never spend 90 to 100 million, the problem is not the player, but the strategy.”

There is no doubt Osimhen would be a significant addition to the Juventus squad, but the club must weigh the financial implications carefully. While the striker’s ability is not in question, the price must reflect a sustainable approach that aligns with Juventus’ long-term strategy.