Juventus have been engaged in discussions with Dusan Vlahovic over a potential contract extension, but those negotiations appear to have reached an impasse. The Serbian striker and the club have not found common ground, and recent developments suggest that a renewal is increasingly unlikely.

Vlahovic is currently under contract with the Bianconeri, and the terms of his existing deal stipulate that he will earn 12 million euros in the final year, beginning on 30 June. Given the financial implications of that salary, Juventus have been attempting to renegotiate the contract in order to reduce the figure to a more sustainable level. However, those efforts have not been successful.

Contract Talks Reach a Standstill

The club’s proposal to lower Vlahovic’s salary has not been received favourably by the player and his representatives. As a result, negotiations have been paused, with no agreement in sight. For the moment, all parties are focusing on ending the season on a high, with Champions League qualification being the top priority.

Nonetheless, it appears that Juventus may no longer be optimistic about keeping the striker. According to a report cited by Tuttojuve, the club has effectively abandoned plans to retain Vlahovic beyond his current deal. The report claims that after rejecting revised contract terms, the striker is now expected to be sold, with Juventus actively seeking a buyer once the campaign concludes.

Juventus Prepare to Move On

The decision to offload Vlahovic stems not only from his contractual demands but also from his lacklustre form in front of goal. The striker, once regarded as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents, has failed to live up to expectations this season. With goals proving hard to come by, Juventus may view his departure as a necessary step in rebuilding their attacking line.

It is an unfortunate turn of events for a player who was initially seen as central to Juventus’ long-term project. However, if the financial demands cannot be aligned with performance and strategy, the club may have no choice but to part ways and explore alternative options.