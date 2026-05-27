Alessio Tacchinardi believes the current Juventus squad is not strong enough to perform at the level Luciano Spalletti expects after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The manager has shown his quality since arriving in Turin by helping to stabilise the team and improve the performances of several players who had struggled before his appointment. Despite the disappointment of missing out on Europe’s top competition, Spalletti has still received praise for the structure and identity he has brought to the side during a difficult campaign.

Spalletti Backed Despite Disappointment

Spalletti is widely regarded as one of the leading managers in modern football and previously guided Napoli to the Scudetto in 2023. Because of that success and his overall experience, Juventus still believe he can deliver trophies if he is given the right squad to compete at the highest level.

The club now appears aware that significant improvements are needed if they want to challenge consistently next season. Strengthening the squad is expected to become a major priority during the transfer window as Juventus attempt to provide the manager with players capable of meeting his tactical demands and ambitions.

Tacchinardi Questions Current Squad

However, concerns remain regarding the quality and mentality of the current group, with Tacchinardi insisting several players are not capable of performing at the standard Spalletti requires from his teams.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The coach said it was because of one incident. I don’t completely agree, because Juve had two crucial matches to qualify for the Champions League, Verona and Fiorentina, and they failed both. So, in short, for me, he’s a coach who wants to push his team to give much more, and this team can’t keep up with him because they’re not up to par.”

Juventus require substantial squad improvements if they are to return to competing for major honours. While confidence in Spalletti remains high, questions continue to surround whether the current players possess the quality and consistency needed to match the manager’s expectations and ambitions for the club moving forward.