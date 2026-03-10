Donyell Malen moved to AS Roma during the January transfer window, joining the Italian club from Aston Villa in a loan-to-buy deal.

The Dutch forward has quickly found form since arriving in Rome and has impressed during his early appearances in Serie A. His performances in recent weeks have led some observers to question why Juventus did not attempt to secure his signature during the same transfer window.

Malen experienced an inconsistent period in the Premier League, but his start to life in Italy has been far more promising. Despite only spending a short time competing in Serie A, he has already shown signs that he could become an important player for Roma during the remainder of the campaign.

Roma benefiting from Malen’s form

Roma appear to be the immediate beneficiaries of Malen’s resurgence. The forward has adapted well to his new environment and has begun to deliver the type of performances that made him such a highly regarded attacker earlier in his career.

If he maintains his current form, Malen could play a significant role in helping Roma secure qualification for the Champions League. Such an outcome would be particularly notable given that Juventus are among the teams competing for the same objective.

With Roma gaining momentum, the decision not to pursue Malen could be viewed as a missed opportunity for Juventus.

Juventus link surprises Tacchinardi

It has since emerged that the Bianconeri were actually offered the chance to sign Malen during the January window. The revelation sparked a surprised reaction from former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi.

Speaking viaCalciomercato, Tacchinardi initially praised the forward before reacting to the information revealed during the discussion.

“Malen is a really good player,” he said, before Romeo Agresti responded, “Now I’m going to drive you crazy: did you know that he was also offered to Juventus in January? Do you remember? I told you right around the time he was on his way to Roma that he had also been offered to Juventus.”

Tacchinardi’s reaction was immediate and emphatic, replying, “I don’t believe it. I’m just going to say…” before leaving the live broadcast.