Igor Tudor became the Juventus manager with just nine league matches remaining as Juve sought to end the season inside the top four.

Under Thiago Motta, they had become an inconsistent team that struggled in matches everyone expected them to win.

The Bianconeri lost consecutive games against Atalanta and Fiorentina in disappointing fashion before the March international break, which led the club to dismiss him.

Motta was a good manager, but the former midfielder was not the right profile for the Bianconeri at the time he arrived at the club.

He demanded too many changes at once and did not trust any player to retain his place in the team, which resulted in chaos on the pitch.

When Tudor arrived, most people expected him to do better because he understood what it meant to play for the Bianconeri, and he gradually influenced his players to perform like Juve stars.

The Bianconeri still struggled to secure a Champions League place. If their rivals for that top four spot had been in good form and consistent enough, the Old Lady probably would not have qualified for the next Champions League.

Because of their inconsistent form at the end of last season, expectations for the Bianconeri at the Club World Cup were low.

In truth, almost no Juve fan would have tipped their team to win the competition when it began, but the Bianconeri have now qualified for the knockout stage, and their achievement has been impressive.

The men in black and white have won consecutive matches, and some people now believe they could become champions.

While some players at other clubs were reluctant to play another competition in the summer, which means they will not enjoy a long break before the next season begins, Juve stars have embraced the Club World Cup.

This is why it now seems the competition is made for them. Tudor has made his players understand that playing for Juventus requires their best at all times, no matter who the opponent is or which competition it is.

We can argue that they have not yet faced tougher opponents, but there is no denying that the current Juve team is enjoying themselves in the United States of America, and the CWC has brought out the best in them.