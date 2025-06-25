Alberto Costa joined Juventus in January after the club secured his signature in a competitive mid-season move. The defender was one of the players identified as a key reinforcement, with former manager Thiago Motta reportedly keen to work with him in the latter half of the campaign.

Expectations were high when Costa arrived, especially as Juventus were still competing strongly across multiple fronts. However, his transition into the first team was not immediate. Motta was hesitant to make too many changes to his preferred lineup, and Costa had to be patient for opportunities to prove himself.

Breakthrough Under Igor Tudor

A turning point came when Igor Tudor replaced Motta on the Juventus bench. The Croatian manager began to make tactical adjustments and showed greater trust in squad depth. Costa benefited from this shift in approach and began featuring more regularly in matches. His performances were solid, and he adapted well to the defensive structure demanded by Tudor.

This development marked a positive chapter in Costa’s early career in Italian football. Despite being new to the country and the league, he quickly showed he could handle the pace and intensity of top-flight football. His growing role at Juventus has come as a reward for his persistence and professionalism during a challenging period of adaptation.

Settling In With the Help of Teammates

The off-field transition was equally important. Moving to a new country brought linguistic and cultural challenges, but Costa received strong support from his teammates. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said:

“I didn’t play at the beginning, but everyone here was there for me, supporting me and helping me to be ready when it was my turn. In particular, Conceicao, Douglas Luiz and Bremer helped me with the language, but I can count on everyone in this group.”

Costa’s comments reflect the unity within the Juventus dressing room. That environment has helped him become one of the team’s key contributors, and his experience highlights the importance of both tactical trust and personal support in a player’s adaptation. As he continues to grow at the club, Costa looks set to be a valuable part of the squad moving forward.