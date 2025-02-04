Juventus have yet to hand a debut to Alberto Costa following his arrival in the recently closed transfer window.

The highly rated defender joined the club after Juventus successfully beat competition from several European sides for his signature. Given his potential, the Bianconeri expect him to play a key role in their squad as they push for success in multiple competitions this season.

Bringing Costa into the fold significantly strengthens Juventus’ defensive options, and the club remains optimistic that he will develop into an essential figure in their backline. With other signings also arriving during the window, fans have been eager to see when Costa will make his first appearance for the team.

Despite the anticipation surrounding his debut, the coaching staff have opted for a cautious approach, ensuring he adapts to the demands of Italian football before being thrown into action. Costa is putting in the work to impress Thiago Motta and prove that he is ready to compete for a starting spot.

Camillo Demichelis has backed Juventus’ decision to take their time integrating the defender, insisting it is the right approach for his development. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Demichelis said:

“This boy needs to get used to a different kind of football. He comes from Vitória Guimarães, which is a team of a totally different dimension to Juventus,” explains Demichelis. “He is the classic modern full-back with great physicality. He has everything to play this role at a high level, but now he must begin to understand that in Italy, you defend hard and as a group. I agree with the decision not to throw him on the pitch straight away, with the risk of burning him out and labelling him as a bad purchase.”

Costa clearly possesses the talent that made Juventus invest in him, but he must now prove that he can compete at the highest level. The transition from a smaller club to one of Italy’s biggest sides is never easy, and patience will be key to his success.

At Juventus, the expectations are far greater than at Vitória Guimarães, and he will need time to adjust to the tactical and physical demands of Serie A. However, if he continues to work hard and impress in training, he will soon get his chance to showcase his ability on the pitch.