Alberto Costa appears to be on the verge of leaving Juventus, with a move back to Portugal looking increasingly likely. Sporting Club has expressed strong interest in signing the right back, and negotiations are progressing between both clubs.

Costa has become a regular fixture in the Juventus starting lineup in recent months, having been identified by Igor Tudor as the most reliable option in that position. Despite his growing influence in the team, Juventus is open to parting ways with the player if the right offer is presented.

Sporting Prepared to Meet Juventus Demands

Juventus continues to reshape its squad in preparation for the upcoming months of the 2025–2026 season. The club aims to maintain a strong and balanced team while also considering the financial aspects of potential departures.

Costa is viewed internally as a valuable asset, but like all players, he has a price. Sporting has reportedly indicated a willingness to meet Juventus’s valuation, which has brought the two sides closer to finalising a deal. As cited by Calciomercato, the difference between both clubs currently stands at around 3 million euros, and there is optimism that an agreement will be reached soon.

Selling Costa would contribute to Juventus’s strategy of generating funds that can be reinvested into other areas of the squad. Although he only joined the club earlier this year, the club is prepared to let him go, believing that his departure can be managed without significant disruption.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Costa Open to Portugal Return

For his part, Costa also seems open to the idea of returning to his home country. A move to Sporting would provide him with an opportunity to continue playing at a high level while returning to familiar surroundings.

His recent performances have been strong, and he has proven himself to be a dependable member of the squad. Nevertheless, Juventus is confident in its ability to replace him should the transfer be completed.

With both sides working to resolve the remaining differences, the transfer could be finalised in the coming days, bringing an end to Costa’s brief but impactful spell in Turin.