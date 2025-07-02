Jonathan David is reportedly set to become a Juventus player after the club reached a verbal agreement to sign him as a free agent. The Canadian forward departed Lille at the end of last season and has long been considered one of the most effective attacking players in European football.

After four impressive seasons in Ligue 1, David decided not to renew his contract with Lille and instead sought a new challenge. Several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services, but Juventus appear to have acted decisively to secure the forward ahead of their competitors.

The Bianconeri are expected to make changes to their attacking options during this transfer window, with Dusan Vlahovic likely to depart. The Serbian striker is reportedly unwilling to renew his deal, and Juventus are keen to avoid the risk of losing him without a transfer fee in the future. David is now poised to serve as his replacement.

Juventus Prepare for New Attacking Era

Juventus are also continuing to evaluate the future of Randal Kolo Muani, who may yet remain at the club depending on other moves in the market. However, the arrival of David is already seen as a major reinforcement. The Canadian offers versatility, composure in front of goal and a consistent output that Juventus have been seeking.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, David has recorded 109 goals and 30 assists in 232 appearances for Lille, which means he has averaged a goal or assist in every two matches. Before his time in France, he impressed in Belgium with Gent, where he contributed 37 goals and 15 assists.

These numbers speak to a player with a proven record in front of goal and a capacity to adapt to different leagues and styles of play. His experience, combined with his age and availability as a free agent, makes him a strategic addition to Juventus’ evolving squad.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

A Key Signing for the New Season

With the new season approaching, Juventus are reshaping its forward line to meet higher expectations under its current project. David’s arrival signals both a short-term solution and a long-term investment in attacking quality.

Adding one of the most consistent strikers in Europe without a transfer fee could prove to be one of the most significant deals of the summer for the club.