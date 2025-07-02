Following their exit from the Club World Cup, Juventus are turning their attention to the transfer market, aiming to strengthen their squad and end the current season on a high note. With Igor Tudor now confirmed as manager for the next term, the club is in a position to plan decisively for both the immediate and long-term future.

The Bianconeri are expected to make strategic moves in the market. Much of the current squad was assembled under the previous vision of Thiago Motta, with several players signed last summer to fit his tactical approach. While Juventus already possess a number of talented individuals, the arrival of a new manager with a different style presents an opportunity to reassess the squad’s composition and make necessary additions.

Balanced Recruitment Approach Under Igor Tudor

The goal is not to completely rebuild the squad but rather to strengthen key areas and ensure that the team is well-equipped to compete effectively under Tudor’s leadership. Juventus are keen to find players who can thrive in the system he intends to implement, and any new arrivals must align with this vision.

At the same time, the club recognises the value of its current roster. The existing group has demonstrated both quality and potential, and there is an understanding that many of these players can continue to deliver strong performances for the team. Juventus will look to build around this solid foundation rather than replace it entirely.

Damien Comolli addressed the club’s strategy, as cited by Il Bianconero: “I think the first thing we need to do is analyse the team. We have a solid base of excellent players. They need to understand that they can win and they need to learn how to win. In the market we will try to improve.”

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Building for Success with Purposeful Planning

Juventus are not simply looking to sign players for the sake of it. The club intends to approach the market with a clear plan and a focus on acquiring individuals who will add value to the team in meaningful ways. Comolli’s comments reflect a desire for thoughtful recruitment that prioritises quality and suitability over quick fixes.

As the club works towards building a competitive squad for the rest of the season and beyond, Juventus understand the importance of taking their time to make the right choices. Their objective is to enhance the team in a way that supports Tudor’s methods while maintaining the high standards expected of the men in black and white.