Last night, Juventus overcame their visitors Hellas Verona thanks to Andrea Cambiaso’s solitary goal deep into extra time.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon was at the Allianz Stadium to pick up three interesting scenes that may have gone unnoticed.

First, we begin with Moise Kean who was the ultimate star of the show… at least before Cambiaso’s winner.

The former Everton striker scored twice but was denied following VAR interventions on both occasions.

The 23-year-old was understandably enraged by the situation. However, his teammates tried their best to cheer him up.

Stand-in captain Adrien Rabiot attempted to calm him with a few reassuring words while Dusan Vlahovic immediately encouraged his teammates, urging them to maintain pressure.

The second interesting scene, according to the journalist, was the goal itself. While Arek Milik threw his arms in the air to celebrate what he thought to be the winner, Baridon notes how Cambiaso had the right perception.

The wingback noted that Lorenzo Montipo was about to pull off the save, so made the run to place himself in the right spot to pounce on the rebound.

Finally, Baridon reveals what Kean told Max Allegri after having his second goal disallowed for a foul on Davide Faraoni. “Mister, I swear I didn’t do anything,” protested the striker.

But when the manager decided to take him off the pitch, Kean was visibly irritated, mouthing “Why, why?!”

In his anger, the Italian headed straight towards the locker room. Nevertheless, he later returned to the bench and was happy to see Cambiaso poaching the winner.