Italy coach Luciano Spalletti unveiled his squad for the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and it includes three Juventus representatives.

The Azzurri will kickstart their campaign by taking on Norway on June 6th in Oslo. Erling Haaland and Co. currently sit at the top of the group after winning their first two qualifiers.

Three days later, the four-time World Champions will host Moldova at the Mapei Stadium in Sassuolo, in what should be a relatively easy contest against the European minnows who remain without a point after playing two qualifiers.

On Monday, Spalletti revealed the names of the 28 Italian players who will constitute the squad.

The list includes three Juventus players in the shape of Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Gatti.

Locatelli, Cambiaso & Gatti called up for Italy

Cambiaso has been a regular starter for the Tuscan manager, although he mostly plays as a right wing-back to accommodate Federico Dimarco who remains the first choice on the left flank.

The 25-year-old has recently overcome his ankle problems and regained his regular starting berth for Juventus.

As for Locatelli, he was initially dropped by Spalletti who favoured other profiles, but his consistent displays for the Bianconeri eventually gained him the manager’s trust.

Finally, Gatti’s inclusion is somewhat surprising given how he has just recently returned from a long layoff and has yet to regain his optimal condition.

While most of their teammates will be heading directly to the summer vacation, the Bianconeri trio will immediately return to Turin after the international break to rejoin Igor Tudor’s squad which will then travel the the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Italy Squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) , Diego Coppola (Hellas Verona), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus) , Destiny Udogie (Tottenham), Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Cesare Casadei (Turin), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) , Samuele Ricci (Turin), Nicolò Rovella (Lazio), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese), Daniel Maldini (Atalanta), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta).