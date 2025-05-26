Netherlands' former striker Ruud Gullit shows the name of Juventus during the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on December 12, 2016. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

While it wasn’t easy by any means, Juventus achieved their announced objective of the season by qualifying for the Champions League.

Igor Tudor’s men warded off competition from Roma as they beat Venezia on the final day of the Serie A campaign to preserve their all-important fourth place.

The Bianconeri fans would unanimously agree that this campaign was a major letdown, but at least a spot in the next edition of Europe’s elite competition will boost the club’s coffers and leave the supporters slightly more excited about the upcoming season.

Juventus book their place in the Champions League

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus will learn the identities of their eight group-stage opponents in the Champions League draw that is scheduled to take place on August 28.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Turin-based giants have already learned their place in the draw, as they’ll be pitted in Pot 2.

It should be noted that the 36 participants will be divided into four pots, with each containing nine clubs. This is based on the teams’ so-called UEFA coefficient which hinges on their European results over the past five years, in addition to other factors.

Where Juventus, Inter, Napoli & Atalanta rank in Champions League draw

As the Roman newspaper explains, Inter will be the only Serie A representative in Pot 1 (reserved for the highest-rated teams).

The Nerazzurri will join fellow Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain in Pot 1, in addition to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On the other hand, Juventus and Atalanta will both be in Pot 2 alongside a host of other top clubs, which will probably include Atletico Madrid and Europa League winners, Tottenham Hotspur.

As for the recently crowned Serie A champions Napoli, they are expected to land in Pot 3 after missing out on European football entirely this season.