Juventus has been monitoring Khephren Thuram for several months and was even linked with a potential move for him in the January transfer window.

Thuram, a midfielder, has established himself as one of the top players in his position in Ligue 1, and Juventus is interested in adding him to their squad to address the midfield void.

While the Bianconeri have several players on their radar, the Frenchman is their primary target, and they have been aiming to acquire him in January.

However, it appears increasingly unlikely that Thuram will make a move in January, as he is an integral part of the current Nice team.

Surprisingly, Nice is leading the standings in Ligue 1 and has a chance to win the league by the end of the season. Due to this, it is reported by Calciomercato that Thuram is unlikely to leave the Ligue 1 side in January. Instead, Nice is more inclined to keep him until the end of the season and potentially consider selling him at that time.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our shopping list for around a year and it is a transfer that makes a lot of sense.

However, waiting until the summer will increase the competition for his signature and we might struggle to win the race.