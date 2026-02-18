Luciano Spalletti has described Juventus’ shock 5-2 defeat to Galatasaray last night as a significant setback for his team. The result leaves the Bianconeri facing a formidable task in the return leg and raises fresh concerns about their recent form.

Juventus began the match with purpose and confidence, appearing capable of returning to Turin with at least a share of the spoils. Their first half display suggested a side prepared for the challenge, and there were moments when they looked in control of proceedings.

Turning Point in Istanbul

The contest shifted dramatically when Galatasaray mounted their comeback. Matters were further complicated when Juan Cabal was shown a red card just minutes after coming on, leaving Juventus at a numerical disadvantage. From that point, the match became increasingly difficult for the Italian side, and the hosts capitalised to secure a commanding victory.

In Turin, Juventus will attempt to produce an extraordinary turnaround, with supporters expected to fill the Allianz Stadium in the hope of witnessing a remarkable recovery. However, recent performances suggest that such a comeback will require a substantial improvement.

Spalletti’s team has endured a challenging spell in recent weeks across all competitions. Despite that, their first-half display offered a reminder of the quality they possess when operating with confidence and cohesion.

Spalletti Admits Major Setback

Ultimately, the heavy defeat overshadowed any positives from the opening period. Spalletti acknowledged the broader implications of the result and expressed concern over his team’s mentality during key moments. According to Calciomercato, he reflected candidly on the performance.

He said:

“We finished the first half poorly, then we tried to restore some order, we even changed a few things, but we really dropped in terms of personality, character and we took not one step, but three steps backwards tonight.”

His remarks underline the frustration within the Juventus camp and highlight the scale of the challenge ahead. The return leg in Turin will now determine whether they can respond with resilience or see their European ambitions come to a premature end.