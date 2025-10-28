Tottenham have reportedly become the latest club to express interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic as the striker approaches the end of his contract with Juventus. The Serbian international is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the current season, and it appears increasingly unlikely that he will agree to a new deal with the Italian side.

Vlahovic has been one of Juventus’ most prominent attacking players since joining the club, but his time in Turin now seems to be drawing to a close. Juventus have reportedly accepted that retaining him beyond this campaign may not be possible and are preparing for his eventual departure. Despite his impressive performances this season, the Bianconeri are already focused on planning for life without their leading forward.

Juventus’ Position on Vlahovic’s Future

Juventus regard Vlahovic as one of the most talented strikers in Europe, but they also understand the challenges of keeping a player who appears determined to explore new opportunities. The club were open to receiving offers for him during the summer transfer window, yet no serious suitor came forward to make a formal approach. As the striker’s contract winds down, the likelihood of him leaving as a free agent has grown considerably.

Vlahovic’s situation presents a significant opportunity for clubs seeking a proven goalscorer. Juventus are said to be focusing on strengthening other areas of its squad in anticipation of his departure, ensuring that the transition is as smooth as possible once the season ends.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s Interest and Competition from Bayern Munich

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham are prepared to rival Bayern Munich for Vlahovic’s signature ahead of next season. The Premier League side reportedly believes they can offer him a more central role than he would receive in Germany, where competition for starting positions remains fierce.

Tottenham’s management is said to view Vlahovic as a player who fits perfectly into their attacking style, combining physical presence with strong technical ability. They are expected to present an attractive proposal designed to convince him that a move to London would allow him to continue developing as a key player rather than serving as a secondary option behind Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

Vlahovic’s next move will undoubtedly attract considerable attention across Europe. His proven record in front of goal, coupled with his age and experience, makes him one of the most appealing free agents on the market. Tottenham’s interest underscores their ambition to strengthen their attack and compete more effectively in both domestic and European competitions next season.