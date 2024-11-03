Paris Saint Germain defender Milan Skriniar is desperate to seal a move in January and put his career back in order, while Juventus are keen to sign a new defender. So while the two parties have been inevitably intermingled, the Slovakian might not necessarily be the club’s first choice to bolster the backline.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new centre-back after losing the services of their stalwart Gleison Bremer until the end of the season. This leaves Thiago Motta with three players to cover the department, and one of them is Danilo who hasn’t unconvinced in his last three starts.

But while Skriniar has been mentioned as one of the first names on Cristiano Giuntoli’s wishlist, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reveals why this might not be the case.

The Turin-based newspaper explains that Juventus coach Thiago Motta isn’t convinced that the 29-year-old would be a suitable fit to his playing style which requires players who are good with their feet and can build from the back.

Moreover, the former Inter defender has been struggling for fitness, form and playing time since signing for PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, raising several question marks.

And aside from the technical aspect, the economic factor presents another major obstacle for the Bianconeri, as Skriniar currently earns circa 8 million euros.

As previously reported, the only way Juventus could afford to sign the Slovakia captain is on loan until the end of the season, with PSG contributing to his wages. And since it remains uncertain that the French champions would consent to these conditions, Juventus are likely to look elsewhere.

The Serie A giants are reportedly considering bringing back their youth product Radu Dragusin who has been at Tottenham Hotspur since January 2024, and like Skriniar, isn’t considered a first choice.