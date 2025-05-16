Jesper Karlstrom believes that Udinese are a stronger and more composed side now compared to when they last faced Juventus earlier in the season. The two clubs are set to meet again this weekend in a match that carries significant weight, especially for the Bianconeri, who are still battling to secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

Juventus have just two league fixtures remaining this term, and they currently sit fourth in the table. Victories in both remaining matches would ensure their qualification for next season’s Champions League. That objective remains central to the club’s ambitions, and it is the reason Igor Tudor was brought in to take charge of the team during a crucial part of the campaign.

The upcoming match against Udinese is one that Juventus are expected to win on paper, but football is often decided by performance rather than prediction. Udinese may not be among Serie A’s elite, having won just one of their last five league outings and losing three of them, but they remain a team capable of frustrating more established opponents.

Karlstrom Confident in Udinese Improvement

Karlstrom has emerged as one of the key figures for Udinese and will have an important role to play when the two sides clash at the Allianz Stadium. Speaking ahead of the fixture, he shared his thoughts on their improvement and mindset going into the game.

As cited by Il Bianconero, he said:

“In the first leg, even though we lost 2-0 in the second half, we had plenty of opportunities to score. The Bianconeri have a good squad, with quality players who can always make the difference. But I have to be honest: when we faced them we were a bit too nervous. Now we are much more aware of our means and ready. At the Allianz we will play it out with an open face.”

Juventus Must Stay Focused

Despite their advantage on paper, Juventus must approach the match with complete focus and professionalism. There is no room for complacency, and they must treat Udinese with the same level of respect they would show a top-tier side. The same mindset will also be needed in their final match against Venezia to secure their place in Europe’s top competition.