As the World Cup qualifiers draw to a close, Juventus could be represented by as many as ten players at next year’s tournament, depending on how the playoff qualifiers pan out.

The 2026 World Cup will take place across Mexico, Canada, and the US next Summer, with the top sportsbooks already pricing markets that make Spain the current 9/2 favorite ahead of joint second favorites England and France, who are priced at 13/2. Brazil can never be ruled out and is the 8/1 fourth favorite, ahead of the 17/2 current holders, Argentina.

Of course, a lot could change before the tournament kicks off on June 11th. Star players could face heartbreaking injuries, managers could move on, and a number of teams are yet to confirm their status with playoffs taking place among the top second-placed European teams.

One team that will have to fight its way through the playoffs if it hopes to avoid missing out on a third consecutive World Cup is Italy. Gennaro Gattuso’s side finished in second place and faces another tough few games to make it.

Italy currently has three Juventus players in its squad, hoping to make a difference: Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, and Federico Gatti. 27-year-old centre back Gatti currently has 6 Italy caps, while full-back Cambiaso has 19, and midfielder Manuel Locatelli has made 34 appearances for his country.

Gli Azzurri’s campaign was outdone by Norway and free-scoring forward Erling Haaland. Norway won both games against Italy, despite Italy taking full points from the remainder of their fixtures.

Should their countries select them, Jonathan David of Canada, Khephren Thuram of France, Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao, Belgoum’s Lois Openda, and the Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners will all be in attendance.

As one of the host nations, David’s Canada automatically qualifies, while the other nations mentioned have all played through their qualifiers and progressed.

Swedish star Jonas Rouhi and Turkey’s Kenan Yildiz are in a similar situation to Juve’s Italian contingent and face an anxious wait to determine their prospective routes to qualification through the playoffs.

The 2026 World Cup will debut a new, expanded format that will see 48 nations compete, which is an increase of 16. This means that soccer fans will get to enjoy 104 matches at the tournament, 40 more than the last event in Qatar.

Juventus and its fans will be hopeful that their full complement of players can help their countries qualify, as it will not only be great for them personally, but a good World Cup tournament can also significantly increase potential transfer fees.

Until then, the team will be working hard to secure domestic triumph, with Juventus currently sitting in sixth place, but just 5 points off Inter and Roma, who top the table.