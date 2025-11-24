On Tuesday evening, Juventus could take the field with a revamped attacking trident against Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegian champions will host the Bianconeri, who cannot afford another slip-up in the Champions League. They have already failed to win in each of their first four group-stage contests, registering three draws and one defeat.

While the hosts might not be the most glamorous name in the Old Continent, they remain a tough nut to crack, especially when playing in front of their supporters in freezing conditions and on an unfamiliar synthetic pitch.

So, how will Juventus line up against their Scandinavian foes?

Luciano Spalletti could change the entire attacking trident for Bodo/Glimt clash

In his pre-match talk, Spalletti revealed he intends to maintain the current 3-4-2-1 system, but will be looking to rotate his starting lineup.

The manager also hinted that Jonathan David and Lois Openda could get the nod, while Kenan Yildiz could be rested.

Therefore, the Canadian striker could lead the line instead of Dusan Vlahovic, supported by Openda and Francisco Conceicao.

The rest of the Juventus lineup could remain intact

On the wings, Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic should be the favourites to retain their slots, but the versatile Weston McKennie could be an option for this role.

The Texan is also in contention for a spot in the middle of the park, but Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will most probably be confirmed in the double-pivot, as Spalletti wouldn’t want to take too many risks on this crucial occasion.

Finally, the absence of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani leaves the manager with very little room to manoeuvre at the back.

Therefore, Pierre Kalulu, Lloyd Kelly and Teun Koopmeiners should keep their spots, even though Juan Cabal will be pushing for a starting role.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic; Conceicao, Openda; David