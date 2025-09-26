Juventus face a challenging October with six fixtures across Serie A and the Champions League, a schedule that will demand both depth and consistency from Igor Tudor’s side. Having begun the season strongly, the Bianconeri now enter a crucial phase that could shape their campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Villarreal vs Juventus

The first match of the month comes in Spain, where Juventus will meet Villarreal in the Champions League. Villarreal lost their opening group-stage fixture, making this a must-win encounter for them, while Juventus will look to impose themselves early in the competition. History does not favour the Bianconeri, as they have failed to win any of the last three meetings, including elimination in the 2022 Champions League. Difficulty level: 6/10.

Juventus vs AC Milan

Back on home soil, Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in one of the month’s standout Serie A clashes. Max Allegri returns with Milan, whose strong start to the season underlines the scale of the challenge. Milan eliminated Juve from the Super Cup last season, though the Bianconeri claimed victory in their most recent meeting. With pride and points at stake, this fixture carries a difficulty rating of 7/10.

Como vs Juventus

Juventus then travel to face Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, who has impressed in building momentum with his side. Last season, Juventus won both meetings, but Como’s progress since the latter half of the campaign means they cannot be underestimated. This encounter has been given a 6/10 difficulty rating.

Real Madrid vs Juventus

Arguably, the most demanding game of the month comes against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Playing at the Santiago Bernabéu is always formidable, and with Madrid having beaten Juventus at the Club World Cup, the Bianconeri will need to be at their absolute best. This contest is rated at 10/10 and will serve as a barometer for Juventus’ European ambitions.

Lazio vs Juventus

After their European test, Juventus turn back to Serie A against Lazio, now under Maurizio Sarri. Although Juve appear stronger at this stage, their record away to Lazio has been poor, losing three of their last four visits without a win. This match is considered a 5/10 challenge.

Juventus vs Udinese

To round off the month, Juventus hosts Udinese in Turin. Udinese defeated the Bianconeri there earlier in 2024, highlighting the risks this fixture can pose. However, Juventus have won four of the last five head-to-head matches. With the need to close out October strongly, this contest is rated at 5/10.