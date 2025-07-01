Juventus face Spanish giants Real Madrid this evening in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup, with the winner set to claim a quarter-final spot against either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey. This is one of the biggest games in football, and the best part is, you can watch it for free from almost anywhere in the world.

DAZN holds the global streaming rights for the tournament and is currently offering limited free access. This means you won’t have to miss Juventus’ fixtures or any of the other matches, regardless of which teams are playing.

The kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Rome time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How to Watch Juventus at the Club World Cup for Free

Thanks to DAZN’s streaming service, supporters around the world can watch Juventus without any subscription fees during this free access period. This generous offer makes it easier for fans to follow all the action, whether they are at home or on the move.

Juventus face a tough challenge against Real Madrid

Juventus have done well so far, kicking off their campaign with two straightforward wins; however, they were soon brought back down to earth with a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Real Madrid stuttered at the start, drawing their opening match against Al Hilal, but soon got into their stride, winning their final two group games, scoring three times in both games.

Los Blancos are the favourites, but they know they cannot underestimate Juventus, and it would be a mistake to read too much into the Bianconeri’s defeat against Man City simply because Igor Tudor made wholesale changes for that game. Tonight’s Juve team will be very different to the one that lost to Pep Guardiola’s men.