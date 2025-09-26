Juventus continue to implement significant changes across both its playing squad and non-playing staff, with the club now set to appoint a new president in the near future.

The Bianconeri entered this season determined to correct the mistakes of the previous campaign. Despite boasting several top players last term, performances fell short of expectations, prompting changes to their style of play and the recruitment of additional quality to strengthen the group.

At the executive level, Damien Comolli has taken a central role following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli, who had been serving as sporting director. Comolli is expected to transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer and will remain heavily involved in making key decisions for the club’s future.

(Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Juventus Closing in on a New President

While Comolli’s influence has grown, Juventus recognise the necessity of reinforcing leadership at the highest level. According to Football Italia, the club is close to appointing a new president, viewing the role as vital to their structure and ambitions.

The report indicates that the Bianconeri aim to finalise the appointment before the end of this year. Bringing in a figure with the right experience is seen as crucial to ensuring stability and guiding the club through its current phase of restructuring.

Strengthening Leadership for the Future

Juventus are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, and with that reputation comes the responsibility of ensuring strong leadership both on and off the pitch. The appointment of a new president is expected to provide further clarity and direction as the team strives to compete at the highest level.

Supporters will hope the board select an individual capable of matching the club’s ambitions, maintaining stability, and driving Juventus back towards domestic and European success. The decision will be a significant milestone in the club’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen its foundations for the future.