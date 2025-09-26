Juventus are determined to mount a serious challenge for the Serie A title this season, with many considering them among the favourites to be crowned Italian champions. The task, however, is far from straightforward, as the team continues to battle inconsistency despite Igor Tudor managing to extract more consistent performances from his squad.

The Bianconeri remain confident that they possess one of the strongest groups in the league, yet rivals Napoli and Inter Milan are still regarded as formidable contenders. Added to that, several other clubs have strengthened their squads, meaning Juventus face a demanding campaign in their pursuit of trophies.

Spalletti on the Title Race

Former Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has shared his perspective on the battle for the Scudetto, placing other clubs ahead of Juventus in the current race. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Inter can do very well, Chivu will become a great coach. Inter and Napoli have a better chance than Juventus and Milan.”

His assessment underscores the scale of the challenge Juventus face, with their main rivals seen as better placed to secure the title.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Prospects This Season

As the campaign progresses, Juventus will expect improved contributions from both established stars and the new arrivals who are still settling into the side. The belief within the camp is that, while they may not yet be the strongest club in Serie A, they are capable of competing with anyone in the league.

Acknowledging that there is still ground to make up on the likes of Inter and Napoli is realistic, but the squad’s quality and depth ensure that Juventus cannot be underestimated. If consistency can be found, the Bianconeri have the potential to push their rivals all the way in the title race.

While not considered the outright favourites, Juventus remain firmly in contention, and their progress in the coming months will be crucial in determining whether they can reclaim the Serie A crown.