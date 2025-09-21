Juventus are bracing themselves for what should be an instrumental Board of Directors meeting on Friday, with several important matters to sort out.

According to Calcio e Finanza, the club’s directors will review and discuss the financial statement for the 2024/25 season, which will later have to be approved by the general assembly.

Nevertheless, the source adds that other interesting topics will be brought up, which could lead to a managerial shake-up at the top of the echelon.

The report claims that Juventus are planning to appoint Damien Comolli as the club’s new CEO. The 52-year-old joined the club last June in the role of General Manager.

The former Liverpool and Spurs director was in charge of the club’s summer transfer campaign, and his work has been appreciated by the ownership, as he managed to offload some unwanted players while recruiting new signings for relatively affordable prices.

The Frenchman is no stranger to top-managerial roles, having already served as Toulouse president for five years before vacating his spot earlier this year in favour of joining Juventus.

Comolli & Chiellini set for new roles at Juventus?

Comolli would thus replace Maurizio Scanavino who has limited experience in football. The latter has been associated with the club’s majority owners, EXOR, for several years, so he’ll be expected to be relocated within the holding company’s orbit.

Moreover, the source also expects Giorgio Chiellini to join the board, albeit his role remains to be defined. The legendary defender returned to the club earlier this year and has been entrusted with a more prominent role in recent months.

C&F also believes that the Board could issue a capital increase worth €110-€120 million. The ownership has already injected €30 million to help balance the club’s accounts.