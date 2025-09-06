Edon Zhegrova emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe during the summer transfer window, attracting interest from several clubs. Despite these opportunities, he chose to wait for a move to Juventus, demonstrating a clear preference for the Bianconeri.

Transfer Pursuit and Challenges

Juventus were keen to secure Zhegrova’s signature throughout the summer, but the deal was contingent upon the sale of Nicolas Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Lille, his current club, were prepared to retain him despite his contract nearing its conclusion. Ultimately, the Ligue 1 side agreed to the transfer, allowing Zhegrova to join Juventus.

The process was not without risk, as other European clubs were reportedly interested, and the opportunity for a transfer to a different team remained open. Juventus’ delayed approach, which extended to the final hours of deadline day, could have resulted in Zhegrova moving elsewhere. However, the attacker’s loyalty and determination to join the Bianconeri prevailed.

Edon Zhegrova (Getty Images)

Zhegrova’s Decision and Personal Milestones

Zhegrova’s close friend Vedat Bajrami revealed to Tuttomercatoweb the personal reasoning behind the transfer. Bajrami stated, “Personally, I said to him: ‘Brother, which of these clubs does your heart choose? Don’t think about money, but about football.’ He replied: ‘My heart says Juventus.’ This happened on August 31st. That same day, his brother’s wedding was in Pristina. A double joy. He headed to Turin, while my family and I arrived from the wedding in Turin without sleeping. It was a great joy. 80 years after Kosovo legend Riza Lushta played for Juventus, my brother Edon Zhegrova also arrived in black and white.”

Zhegrova’s decision highlights both his personal affinity for Juventus and the club’s enduring appeal. Joining one of the world’s most prestigious teams was clearly a priority for the attacker, reflecting the stature of the club and its capacity to attract top talent.

For Juventus, Zhegrova represents a valuable addition to their squad, combining ambition, talent, and a clear commitment to the club. His transfer underscores the club’s ongoing strategy to secure players who not only possess technical ability but also share a strong connection with the team’s identity and history.