Marc Guehi has become one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe as he approaches the final months of his contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. The Crystal Palace centre-back is attracting widespread interest from elite clubs, with Liverpool and Juventus among those reportedly keen to secure his services.

Liverpool’s Continued Pursuit

For some time, Guehi has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds reportedly came close to signing him during the last transfer window, with the player even undergoing a medical before the deal collapsed. According to reports, Crystal Palace ultimately decided to halt the transfer at the final stage, keeping the defender at Selhurst Park for the time being.

Liverpool has maintained their interest and is now expected to revisit the opportunity when Guehi becomes a free agent. The Premier League champions view him as a long-term solution for their defensive line, and their earlier efforts demonstrate a genuine desire to bring him to Anfield. With his technical ability, composure, and leadership qualities, Guehi fits the profile of a modern central defender capable of thriving in a top side.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus and Other European Suitors

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have also entered the race to sign the England international. The Bianconeri have recently shifted their transfer focus towards foreign markets, with none of their 2025 summer signings arriving from Serie A teams. Signing Guehi as a free agent would align with their strategic approach of acquiring quality players without major transfer fees.

However, the report notes that Juventus are not considered among the favourites to complete the signing. The primary reason is the intense competition for Guehi’s signature, with several clubs reportedly ahead of the Bianconeri in the current pecking order. The defender’s growing reputation and free-agent status have made him an appealing target for many leading European sides.

While Juventus could offer him a prominent role and the chance to compete in Italy, Liverpool’s persistence and clear intent may give them an advantage. Guehi’s decision will likely depend on both the sporting project and the level of trust shown by his potential new club. For now, the race for his signature remains open, but the competition is fierce, and Liverpool appears to hold a significant edge.