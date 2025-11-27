FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Kenan Yildiz of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi on November 22, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus and Kenan Yildiz are both determined to prolong their collaboration, but a couple of factors have been hampering the negotiations between the parties.

The 20-year-old has now established himself as the club’s ultimate star. The Bianconeri’s heavy reliance on his talent was once more on display on Tuesday, when he came off the bench to inspire a crucial come-from-behind victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League group stage.

However, the player’s current salary doesn’t reflect his great importance to the cause. The youngster earns circa €1.6 million per year, placing him 19th on the club’s wage list.

What’s stopping Kenan Yildiz from signing a new Juventus contract?

In recent months, Juventus have been keen to rectify the situation but offering Yildiz a more appropriate salary.

The Serie A giants would like to tie him down to a longer contract, while simultaneously warding off the ever-growing interest from Premier League giants.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, the Turkiye international shares the club’s desire to extend the contract, but two issues must be resolved.

First of all, the young attacker is gunning for a top salary. Since Dusan Vlahovic’s astronomic wages are well beyond the club’s current parameters, he has reportedly asked for €6 million, which is the figure collected by Juve’s second-highest earner, Jonathan David.

Yildiz curious about Juve’s future

In addition to the financial package, Yildiz is also seeking guarantees regarding the future of the club.

The Bayern Munich youth product is expected to emerge as one of the best players in the new generation. Therefore, he would like to associate himself with a club that grants him the opportunity to challenge for the biggest honours, rather than a team struggling on the domestic and European stages.

Nevertheless, Yildiz and his entourage share a good rapport with Juventus, so most sources believe that two of them should eventually reach an accord.