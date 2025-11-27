Getting stuck in the Bodo airport for hours was eventually worth the trouble for Juventus supporters, as they got the opportunity to connect with Luciano Spalletti and his players up close and personal.

The Bianconeri had to travel to Northern Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday. Despite the freezing conditions and the unfamiliar synthetic pitch, the Serie A giants earned their first Champions League victory of the season, albeit in dramatic fashion.

Kenan Yildiz’s second-half introduction inspired a come-from-behind victory, as Jonathan David’s injury-time goal earned the Old Lady three utterly crucial points.

Travelling Juventus supporters got to meet the squad at Bodo airport

Due to the heavy snows, the flight back to Italy was delayed until noon on Wednesday. Therefore, the 400 travelling Juventus supporters had to spend long hours at Bodo’s local airport.

Nevertheless, the fans were treated to an enchanting surprise, as they were able to meet the players they had travelled thousands of miles to support.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

According to JuventusNews24, the supporters got to shake hands and take selfies with the players, as well as Giorgio Chiellini.

However, it was Spalletti who stole the show with his effortless charm.

Luciano Spalletti entertains Juventus fans

The 66-year-old was happy to take selfies with the Bianconeri fans, while thanking them for making the long trip.

A Sicilian fan approached the former Italy boss, explaining: “Mister, we’re making a lot of sacrifices for Juve, even taking three flights.”

The manager swiftly replied with a laugh: “But you can’t hold that against me. I hope we entertained you. We wanted to make you happy,” which earned him a thunderous applause.

Moreover, one supporter stepped up to Spalletti and pointed out that, on the other end of the video call, was Francesca, a fan who is madly ‘in love’ with the coach.

“Francesca, there’s someone who’s more in love with you than I am,” quipped the Juventus manager.

This down-to-earth approach shows that Spalletti possesses the experience and charisma to connect with the fanbase, unlike the cold and distant Thiago Motta, or even the dismissive Igor Tudor, who at one point claimed he didn’t hear the resounding jeers at the Allianz Stadium