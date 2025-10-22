Kenan Yildiz has often been compared to Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero since breaking into the club’s first team, yet the young forward has made it clear that he does not welcome the comparison. While he deeply admires the former captain, Yildiz prefers to carve out his own path and identity within the team rather than live under the shadow of one of the club’s most iconic figures.

Del Piero remains one of the most cherished players in Juventus history, celebrated for his elegance, leadership, and extraordinary technical skill. His legacy continues to inspire younger generations, and Yildiz himself has acknowledged that the Italian great had a significant influence on his footballing journey. The Turkish forward has even mirrored Del Piero’s trademark celebration and proudly wears the number ten shirt, a number that carries immense history and expectation at the club.

Yildiz Determined to Build His Own Legacy

Juventus view Yildiz as a player of exceptional promise, one capable of reaching world-class standards with time and experience. The club is committed to nurturing his development and providing the right environment for him to thrive. As the Bianconeri prepare to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League, the young star is eager to make his mark on one of football’s grandest stages.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yildiz addressed questions about the frequent comparisons with Del Piero. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “The number ten jersey is every kid’s dream, and now I wear it on my shoulders, at a club like this. I always say I don’t like comparisons between me and him, because he’s a legend, he’s finished his career, while I’m just starting out. I want to build my own story. But yes, he’s one of those I’ve always admired, and now I’m proud to be able to wear his jersey at this club.”

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

A Star in the Making at Juventus

Yildiz’s comments reflect maturity and self-awareness beyond his years. Rather than shy away from the responsibility that comes with wearing Juventus’ most iconic number, he embraces it as motivation to create his own legacy. His performances have already begun to capture attention, and his composure, creativity, and technical skill have drawn praise from supporters and analysts alike.

As his career continues to progress, it seems only a matter of time before discussions shift away from comparisons with past legends. Instead, Kenan Yildiz is poised to become a name celebrated in his own right, a symbol of Juventus’ bright future and a player capable of defining a new era for the Bianconeri.