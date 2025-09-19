Fabio Capello has drawn a comparison between Kenan Yildiz and Alessandro Del Piero, highlighting the Turkiye international’s emergence as a true number 10 for Juventus. The decision to assign Yildiz the iconic number raised eyebrows at the time, yet the club clearly recognised qualities in the young player that others had not.

Now, Juventus are beginning to reap the rewards of their faith in him. Speaking to Calciomercato, Capello commented: “There’s a Del Piero in this Yildiz. I see him as an important figure for Juventus, just like Ale was, and he still manages to be one today. He’s the number 10 right now, he wears the most historic shirt of all, and he does it with desire and personality.”

Yildiz’s Development

It is difficult not to draw parallels between Yildiz and Del Piero, yet the 20-year-old is still very much in the process of establishing himself. His progression demonstrates that he possesses the technical skill, intelligence, and composure to thrive in such a demanding role. Juventus’ trust in him reflects their belief that he has the potential not only to honour the number 10 shirt but also to carve out his own legacy within the club.

Yildiz has embraced the responsibility of being a central figure for Juventus. He continues to develop rapidly, showing maturity beyond his years and a willingness to take on challenges at the highest level. Capello’s comparison underscores the expectation that Yildiz can evolve into one of the leaders of his generation, admired by both peers and supporters worldwide.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Path Ahead

Yildiz has the time and opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the game. His talent is evident, and his trajectory suggests he could eventually achieve global recognition akin to that of Del Piero. Juventus’ faith in him is mirrored by his own commitment to continual improvement and consistent performances on the pitch.

As he grows into his role, the club are confident that Yildiz will continue to develop both technically and mentally, consolidating his position as a key player. `