Andrea Cambiaso remains a player of significant interest to AC Milan, with manager Max Allegri reportedly eager to reunite with the full-back. The defender is currently an important figure at Juventus and has played a valuable role under multiple coaches at the Allianz Stadium. Despite Allegri’s departure, Cambiaso continues to feature prominently in the club’s long-term plans.

Since joining Juventus, Cambiaso has shown steady development and versatility, adapting well to the demands placed on him by successive managers. His technical quality, defensive awareness and ability to support attacks down the flank have made him a reliable option in both defensive and offensive phases of play. Juventus value his contributions and is understood to be keen on retaining his services.

Allegri Seeks Familiar Faces for Milan Rebuild

Max Allegri is now in charge of AC Milan and has reportedly expressed a strong desire to bring Cambiaso to the San Siro. As he begins to shape the squad in his new role, Allegri is believed to be prioritising players with whom he shares tactical familiarity and mutual trust. Cambiaso fits that profile, having played under Allegri during his time at Juventus.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan is aware of the challenges involved in attempting to sign Cambiaso but remains interested. The club understands that Juventus will be reluctant to part with a player of his calibre, particularly given the rivalry between the two sides. Nevertheless, Milan continues to monitor the situation in the hope that a deal may become feasible.

Getty Images

Juventus Must Resist Interest from Direct Rivals

From Juventus’ perspective, Cambiaso is a key asset who should not be allowed to leave easily. Letting him join a direct competitor like AC Milan could significantly weaken their own ambitions for the upcoming season. If the club ever chooses to consider offers for the defender, it would be strategically unwise to sell him to a domestic rival.

Maintaining the strength of the squad will be vital for Juventus as they aim to challenge for silverware next term. Cambiaso has already demonstrated his value, and the club would do well to keep him at the Allianz Stadium as part of their ongoing project.