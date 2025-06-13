Antonio Conte has reflected on Alessandro Del Piero’s departure from Juventus in 2012, stating that he would have extended the striker’s contract had Del Piero personally requested to stay. Conte was the manager during the legendary forward’s final season at the club, a year that marked the end of a remarkable two-decade spell in Turin.

Del Piero’s departure as a free agent brought to a close one of the most iconic careers in Juventus history. While his influence on the pitch had diminished in his final three seasons, his legacy as a loyal servant of the club remained undisputed. He chose not to continue playing in Europe after leaving Juventus, out of respect for the club, and instead concluded his playing career abroad.

Loyalty Remembered Despite Declining Influence

Although Del Piero was no longer a central figure in the squad by the time of his departure, his loyalty during the Calciopoli scandal earned him lasting admiration from Juventus supporters. Many fans viewed him not just as a player but as a symbol of integrity and dedication. His decision to remain with the club during one of its most turbulent periods endeared him to the fanbase, and his exit was met with mixed emotions.

In recent months, there have been public calls for Juventus to bring Del Piero back in a non-playing role. Despite this, the club has not shown any current intention of offering him such a position. The discussion around his exit in 2012 has resurfaced, with Conte offering fresh insight into how the situation unfolded from his perspective.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Conte Expresses Regret Over Del Piero’s Exit

Conte has now revealed that the decision to let Del Piero leave was not entirely set in stone. Reflecting on the situation, he said, “At the beginning of the season, that thing happened where Agnelli had announced that it would be his last year. I tell you honestly that if Ale had come to ask me to do another year at Juve, I would have liked to extend his career at Juve for another year. After you win a championship, then he behaved like a great champion,” as quoted by Calciomercato.

While Juventus may have made the right call from a footballing perspective at the time, many believe Del Piero’s influence in the dressing room and his standing with the supporters would have justified one more season in black and white. His departure closed a significant chapter in the club’s history, one that continues to be fondly remembered.