Malick Thiaw is one of the players Juventus have been closely monitoring, as the club values the defender highly. However, Newcastle United is also keen to secure his signature. The defender has engaged in talks with the Premier League side and is open to a move, but Juventus remain interested as well.

Transfer Negotiations and Vlahovic’s Situation

In recent weeks, AC Milan has emerged as the club with the strongest interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and Juventus have been actively trying to facilitate his sale. Despite this, the two clubs have struggled to agree on a transfer fee, leaving Vlahovic’s future uncertain. The striker is reportedly willing to reunite with Max Allegri, the new Milan manager, and Juventus have not opposed the idea. As negotiations have stalled, Juventus proposed a swap deal involving Thiaw moving to Turin in exchange for Vlahovic, but according to Tuttojuve, this offer was rejected.

The report reveals that Milan is determined to keep Thiaw, meaning any agreement to sign Vlahovic would have to be negotiated separately. This leaves Juventus with the difficult task of finding an alternative solution to sign the defender, with Newcastle United poised as strong competitors for his signature.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Priorities for the Summer

While Juventus need to secure the departure of Vlahovic during this transfer window, acquiring Thiaw is not considered an absolute necessity. The club will continue to explore options to strengthen their squad, but may choose not to add the defender this summer if the right deal cannot be struck.