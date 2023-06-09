Galliani
Club News

Adriano Galliani insists Juventus has paid enough for their wrongdoings

June 9, 2023 - 9:00 am

Monza director Adriano Galliani believes that Juventus has already paid a good price for their wrongdoings and should have secured a place in the Champions League based on their performance. Despite facing legal challenges throughout the last season, Juventus managed to maintain their status as one of the top clubs in Italy.

However, due to a ten-point deduction as part of their punishment, Juventus will not participate in the Champions League next season. While some fans may desire additional sanctions, Galliani argues that Juventus has already faced significant consequences for its actions and should not be subject to further punishment.

Galliani’s viewpoint suggests that he believes Juventus has endured enough in relation to the penalty imposed on them and that their status as a top club should be acknowledged.

He reveals via Calciomercato:

“I think the bianconeri have already paid enough.

“Without penalty, Juventus would be in the Champions League”. 

Juve FC Says

We are one of the world’s top sides; naturally, fans of other clubs would want to see us have problems.

It does not necessarily make them bigger than us, but they enjoy seeing us being targeted by the authorities.

However, as long as we can defend ourselves and our actions, we will always survive.

We need to focus on our rebuild now because we must start almost afresh from next season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Gianluca Di Marzio

Di Marzio on Juve’s next Right-Back: Two alternatives for Real Madrid veteran

June 9, 2023
mancini

“Must be respected” Roberto Mancini comes to the defence of Allegri

June 9, 2023
Bremer

Report – Juventus is willing to sell Bremer for the right price

June 9, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.